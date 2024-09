Seumalo (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Seumalo's pectoral injury has kept the 2016 third-round pick out of action through the first four games of the regular season. His next chance at playing will be Week 5 against the Cowboys on Oct. 6. Spencer Anderson will continue to serve as the Steelers' starting left guard while Seumalo is sidelined.