Seumalo (pectoral) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Seumalo missed the Steelers' first four games this season after sustaining a pectoral injury in late August, but following Wednesday's full practice, it appears he's moved past the issue. Expect the 29-year-old to serve as Pittsburgh's top left guard in Week 5, as the Steelers host the Cowboys.