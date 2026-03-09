Isaac Seumalo headshot

Isaac Seumalo News: Lands in Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Cardinals agreed to terms with Seumalo on a three-year, $31.5 million contract Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After seven seasons in Philadelphia, Seumalo spent the past three seasons with the Steelers. The 32-year-old interior offensive lineman has started 104 career regular-season contests and figures to slot in at left guard in Arizona after seeing all 827 of his offensive snaps at that spot in Pittsburgh last season.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Seumalo
