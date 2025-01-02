Isaac Yiadom Injury: Gets in limited session
Yiadom (pelvis) upgraded to a limited practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Yiadom was a non-participant in Wednesday's session, so he appears to have a chance to play Sunday against the Cardinals after playing 68 percent of the defensive snaps last Monday against Detroit. With Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder) logging back-to-back DNPs to open the practice week, Yiadom could be in for more work against Arizona if he's cleared to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now