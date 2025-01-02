Isaac Yiadom Injury: Gets in limited session

Yiadom (pelvis) upgraded to a limited practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Yiadom was a non-participant in Wednesday's session, so he appears to have a chance to play Sunday against the Cardinals after playing 68 percent of the defensive snaps last Monday against Detroit. With Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder) logging back-to-back DNPs to open the practice week, Yiadom could be in for more work against Arizona if he's cleared to play.