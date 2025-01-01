Isaac Yiadom Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Yiadom (pelvis) did not participate at the 49ers practice Wednesday.

Yiabom appears to have picked up a pelvis injury in Monday's 40-34 loss to the Lions, a contest in which he recorded seven total tackles (six solo). The cornerback will look to return to practice in some capacity this week ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale in Arizona. If he's unable to go, Nick McCloud and Rock Ya-Sin would see an increase in workload in Yiabom's absence.