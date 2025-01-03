Isaac Yiadom Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Yiadom (pelvis) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Yiadom injured his pelvis during the 49ers' loss to the Lions this past Monday. He was able to log consecutive practices to end the week which earned him the questionable tag heading into Sunday's regular-season finale. With Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder) already ruled out, Rock Ya-Sin would be in line to step into a starting role in the 49ers' secondary if Yiadom is unable to play.