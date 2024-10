Adams (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 2023 third-round pick was unable to suit up for the Cardinals' Week 5 win over the 49ers due to a thumb injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. Expect Adams to assume Arizona's top left guard duties once again in Week 6, when the Cardinals travel to Green Bay.