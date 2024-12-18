Fantasy Football
Isaiah Davis

Isaiah Davis Injury: Limited by back injury Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Davis (back) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Davis and Braelon Allen were both limited by back injuries Wednesday, though this is a new injury for Davis, while Allen exited during the Jets' 32-25 Week 15 win over the Jaguars. Even if both rookies are cleared for Sunday's game against the Rams, the majority of touches in the Jets backfield will likely go to Breece Hall, who was a full participant Wednesday.

Isaiah Davis
New York Jets
More Stats & News
