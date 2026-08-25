Isaiah Davis Injury: Logs first on-field work in weeks
Davis (knee) worked out on a side field with a trainer during Tuesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Davis has missed the Jets' first two preseason contests due to a knee injury he suffered in early August. Tuesday's development marks his first notable on-field work since then, but it remains to be seen if he'll be healthy enough to suit up for Friday's exhibition against the Giants. With No. 1 RB Breece Hall (groin) also working on the side as of Monday, New York's backfield is getting healthier as Week 1 approaches, but at the moment Braelon Allen is the only healthy back among the team's top three players at the position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Davis See More
-
Mock Drafts
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADPYesterday
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 2Yesterday
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy RecapYesterday
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)3 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Ranking Backup RBs As If the Starter is Out5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Davis See More