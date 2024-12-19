Isaiah Davis Injury: Logs limited practice Thursday

Davis (back) was limited at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The same goes for fellow RB Braelon Allen (back), with both players also limited at practice Wednesday. Davis will likely need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Rams without an injury designation, but with starter Breece Hall not on the Jets' Week 16 injury report, neither Davis or Allen have a clear path to ample volume (if available) this weekend.