Isaiah Davis Injury: Misses Friday's preseason game

Davis (knee) did not play in Friday's 24-16 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Davis wasn't expected to suit up for Friday's exhibition game while working through a knee injury. His next chance to play is next Friday against the Steelers, but if he's not cleared for that contest, then his last chance to see preseason action would be Friday, Aug. 28, against the Giants. The longer Davis is sidelined, the more opportunities that Braelon Allen will have to make his case for the Jets' RB2 role behind Breece Hall.