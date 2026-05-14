Isaiah Davis News: In Jets' backfield plans for 2026
Davis is set to reclaim a backup role behind Breece Hall in 2026, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Davis and Braelon Allen have had time to recover from the respective concussion and knee injury that sidelined them to close out the 2025 campaign. The pair of 2024 Day 3 draft picks remain the top backups on the roster behind recently extended starter Breece Hall. Davis has averaged an impressive 5.6 yards per carry on 73 rushing attempts over his first two NFL seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Davis See More
-
NFL Draft
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs57 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
Dynasty Fantasy Football League Strategy for 2026: Eight Players to Buy or Sell71 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison79 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?87 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues94 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Davis See More