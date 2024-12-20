Fantasy Football
Isaiah Davis headshot

Isaiah Davis News: Ready for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Davis (back) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Despite following an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week, Davis is clear for Week 16 action, while fellow RB Braelon Allen (back) is listed as questionable. At the very least, Davis will be available behind Breece Hall this weekend, but he could have most of the complementary RB reps to himself if Allen is deemed inactive ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

