Isaiah Davis headshot

Isaiah Davis News: Steps up with Hall hurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Davis rushed 10 times for 40 yards and a touchdown while catching three of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Davis and Braelon Allen (11 carries for 43 yards) both took on larger roles as Breece Hall (knee) missed a game for the first time this season. Davis' 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter marked the Jets' first touchdown in Miami since 2021 and gave New York a 10-9 lead. After handling 16 combined carries and targets apiece against Miami, Davis and Allen would likely maintain close an even split in Week 15 against the Jaguars if Hall remains sidelined.

Isaiah Davis
New York Jets
