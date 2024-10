Ford (undisclosed) tried out with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ford has seemingly recovered from the undisclosed injury that landed him on Chicago's injured reserve prior to being released in September. If the 28-year-old ends up catching on with the team, he could help provide receiver depth now that both Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) are both set to miss extended time.