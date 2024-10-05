Isaiah Hodgins News: Elevated ahead of Week 5

The Giants elevated Hodgins from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Hodgins wasn't able to make the Giants' 53-man roster at the end of training camp despite starting for the G-Men during the 2023 regular season. He opted to stick around on the practice squad, and he'll be elevated for the first time this season ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks after Malik Nabers (concussion) was ruled out. Hodgins recorded 21 catches (on 33 targets) for 230 yards and three touchdowns across 17 regular-season games for the Giants in 2023.