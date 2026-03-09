Isaiah Hodgins headshot

Isaiah Hodgins News: Re-signing with NYG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Giants re-signed Hodgins to a one-year contract Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Hodgins was signed to the Giants' active roster in mid-November after opening the season on the Steelers' practice squad. He appeared in seven regular-season games for the Giants and finished with 10 catches (on 19 targets) for 115 yards and one touchdown. Hodgins will enter training camp in the summer competing for a spot on the Giants' 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

Isaiah Hodgins
New York Giants
More Stats & News
