Isaiah Hodgins News: Re-signing with NYG
The Giants re-signed Hodgins to a one-year contract Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Hodgins was signed to the Giants' active roster in mid-November after opening the season on the Steelers' practice squad. He appeared in seven regular-season games for the Giants and finished with 10 catches (on 19 targets) for 115 yards and one touchdown. Hodgins will enter training camp in the summer competing for a spot on the Giants' 53-man roster for the 2026 season.
