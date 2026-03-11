Isaiah Iton headshot

Isaiah Iton News: Not tendered by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Patriots did not place a tender offer on Iton (hip) on Wednesday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Iton spent the entire 2025 season on injured reserve due to a hip injury he likely picked up during training camp in August. The Rutgers product has not appeared in an NFL regular-season game since signing with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in May of 2024.

Isaiah Iton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Iton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Iton See More
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football
NFL
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
100 days ago