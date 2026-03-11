Isaiah Iton News: Not tendered by New England
The Patriots did not place a tender offer on Iton (hip) on Wednesday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.
Iton spent the entire 2025 season on injured reserve due to a hip injury he likely picked up during training camp in August. The Rutgers product has not appeared in an NFL regular-season game since signing with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in May of 2024.
Isaiah Iton
Free Agent
