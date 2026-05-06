Isaiah Johnson headshot

Isaiah Johnson Injury: Gets cut by Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Dolphins waived Johnson (knee) with a failed physical designation Monday.

Johnson cleared waivers Tuesday, meaning he is now an unrestricted free agent and will be free to sign with any team once his health allows. He appeared in four games with Miami in 2025 prior to suffering an ACL tear, logging a total of three snaps on defense and 55 snaps on special teams.

Isaiah Johnson
 Free Agent
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