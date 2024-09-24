Isaiah Likely: Frustrating usage again

Likely had one catch for four yards on one target in Baltimore's win against the Cowboys on Sunday.

The last two weeks have been a far cry from Likely's electric season opener when he caught nine passes for 111 yards. Likely has combined for three catches for 30 yards over the last two weeks and has drawn just four targets. Baltimore's game plan was unexpected in general, as Likely and Charlie Kolar played more snaps than Mark Andrews. Likely paced the tight end group with a 62 percent snap share, but that's hardly a consolation for fantasy managers. Baltimore won't go to the air just 15 times most weeks, so this should be an anomalous stat line for Likely. Still, it's difficult to square Baltimore's pass-catching rotation after three very different game plans through the first three weeks.