Isaiah Likely Injury: Not practicing yet

Likely (hamstring) wasn't on the field Tuesday for the Ravens' practice session, Giana Han of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Likely hasn't practiced in any fashion since tweaking his hamstring in the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Broncos. The Ravens will have three more practices this week, and Likely will need to get back on the field in some capacity Wednesday through Friday to have a chance at returning from a one-game absence Sunday against the Steelers.