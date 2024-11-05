Isaiah Likely Injury: Sidelined for practice Tuesday

Likely (hamstring) wasn't on the field for Tuesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Likely had been previously listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, and with Tuesday being the Ravens' only full practice before Thursday's matchup with the Bengals, the tight end looks to be at real risk of missing his first game of the season. The injury may explain why Likely was held to a season-low 31 percent snap share in the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Broncos. If Likely were to sit out Thursday's contest, Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar could see increased reps, and fullback Patrick Ricard -- who caught a three-yard touchdown in Week 9 -- could also see the field more frequently as a blocker.