Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Isaiah Likely headshot

Isaiah Likely News: All clear to face Steelers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 1:54pm

Likely (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Likely will return from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. After being a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Likely practiced without limitations Thursday and Friday. While Likely's healthy, he will likely continue to cede most of the targets among Ravens tight ends to Mark Andrews, which had usually been the case in the weeks leading up to Likely's injury.

Isaiah Likely
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now