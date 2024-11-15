Isaiah Likely News: All clear to face Steelers

Likely (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Likely will return from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. After being a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Likely practiced without limitations Thursday and Friday. While Likely's healthy, he will likely continue to cede most of the targets among Ravens tight ends to Mark Andrews, which had usually been the case in the weeks leading up to Likely's injury.