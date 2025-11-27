Likely led the Ravens in receptions and receiving yards while tying for the team lead in targets, and all three of his figures also qualified as season-high figures. However, his longest grab, a 43-yard catch and run, ended with him losing control of the ball just before the goal line, resulting in a touchback. Likely's usage hadn't eclipsed two receptions or 17 yards in any of his last three games, so the spike in his production Thursday, despite the fumble, was especially noteworthy. The fourth-year pro will aim to carry over the momentum into a Week 14 home matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 7.