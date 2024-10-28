Isaiah Likely News: Best game since opener

Likely caught all four of his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

This was Likely's highest catch and yardage output since his eye-opening season opener against the Chiefs. Though Likely didn't cash in a touchdown, he was still efficient as he caught everything thrown his way on a strong 12.0 YPT clip. His best catch came on a 25-yard gain that set up an eventual touchdown to Mark Andrews in the third quarter. Likely is up to 24 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns on 33 targets this season and draws a matchup against the Broncos in Week 9.