Isaiah Likely News: Leads team with 53 yards

Likely had three receptions on four targets for 53 yards in Saturday's 28-14 playoff win over Pittsburgh.

Likely finished as Baltimore's leading receiver with just three receptions in a run-heavy game script Saturday. The talented backup failed to bring in either of Lamar Jackson's two touchdown passes, resulting in a modest fantasy line. Likely will continue playing second fiddle to veteran starter Mark Andrews (four touches for 32 yards vs. PIT) as the Ravens advance to the divisional round.