Isaiah Likely News: Leads team with 53 yards
Likely had three receptions on four targets for 53 yards in Saturday's 28-14 playoff win over Pittsburgh.
Likely finished as Baltimore's leading receiver with just three receptions in a run-heavy game script Saturday. The talented backup failed to bring in either of Lamar Jackson's two touchdown passes, resulting in a modest fantasy line. Likely will continue playing second fiddle to veteran starter Mark Andrews (four touches for 32 yards vs. PIT) as the Ravens advance to the divisional round.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now