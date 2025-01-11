Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Likely headshot

Isaiah Likely News: Leads team with 53 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 9:54pm

Likely had three receptions on four targets for 53 yards in Saturday's 28-14 playoff win over Pittsburgh.

Likely finished as Baltimore's leading receiver with just three receptions in a run-heavy game script Saturday. The talented backup failed to bring in either of Lamar Jackson's two touchdown passes, resulting in a modest fantasy line. Likely will continue playing second fiddle to veteran starter Mark Andrews (four touches for 32 yards vs. PIT) as the Ravens advance to the divisional round.

Isaiah Likely
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now