Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Likely headshot

Isaiah Likely News: Maximizes one catch Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 7:27pm

Likely secured his only target for a nine-yard touchdown in the Ravens' 31-2 win over the Texans on Wednesday.

Likely found the end zone for the second time in four days on his late second-quarter scoring grab. The second-year tight end hasn't eclipsed 38 receiving yards in five straight contests, but he's capable of emerging in the Ravens' highly efficient and versatile offense in any given game.

Isaiah Likely
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now