Isaiah Likely News: Signing with Giants
Likely is in line to sign a three-year contract with the Giants, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
The initial report has it as a three-year, $40 million contract with a maximum value of $47.5 million. That's a good sign that the Giants envision Likely in a larger role than the one he typically handled in Baltimore, where Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar also played a lot of snaps at tight end. That said, the Giants still have Theo Johnson on his rookie contract and recently re-signed blocking specialist Chris Manhertz, creating plenty of competition for playing time. Likely doesn't figure to handle huge snap counts even if his receiving usage expands.
