Isaiah Likely headshot

Isaiah Likely News: Signing with Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Likely is in line to sign a three-year contract with the Giants, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

The initial report has it as a three-year, $40 million contract with a maximum value of $47.5 million. That's a good sign that the Giants envision Likely in a larger role than the one he typically handled in Baltimore, where Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar also played a lot of snaps at tight end. That said, the Giants still have Theo Johnson on his rookie contract and recently re-signed blocking specialist Chris Manhertz, creating plenty of competition for playing time. Likely doesn't figure to handle huge snap counts even if his receiving usage expands.

Isaiah Likely
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Likely See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Likely See More
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent WRs & TEs
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent WRs & TEs
Author Image
Jim Coventry
3 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
3 days ago
Dynasty Fantasy Football League Strategy for 2026: Eight Players to Buy or Sell
NFL
Dynasty Fantasy Football League Strategy for 2026: Eight Players to Buy or Sell
Author Image
Mario Puig
5 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
13 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
14 days ago