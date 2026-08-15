Isaiah Likely headshot

Isaiah Likely News: Two grabs in preseason loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Likely caught both his targets for 11 yards in Saturday's 13-10 preseason loss to the Vikings.

The fifth-year tight end signed a big three-year deal in March to follow coach John Harbaugh over from the Ravens, and QB Jaxson Dart looked Likely's way for third-down conversions on both his drives before the Giants' starters left the contest. It's an encouraging start to the duo's chemistry, and Likely could wind up being Dart's go-to option to move the sticks with wideout Malik Nabers drawing the eyes of the secondary as the top downfield threat. That said, Likely has never topped 42 catches or 477 yards in an NFL season, so it's not clear if he has the physical upside to become an elite fantasy option at tight end.

Isaiah Likely
New York Giants
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