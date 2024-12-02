Fantasy Football
Isaiah McDuffie Injury: Limited Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

McDuffie (ankle) was a limited participant in Monday's practice.

McDuffie played through his ankle issue in the Packers' Thanksgiving Day win over the Dolphins, recording 10 total tackles and one forced fumble over 58 defensive snaps. However, Monday's limited practice session suggests the Boston College product is still dealing with the injury. Rookie Edgerrin Cooper has yet to return to practice since sustaining a hamstring injury, so McDuffie will likely serve as one of the Packers' top inside linebackers again in Thursday night's matchup against the Lions if he's able to suit up.

Isaiah McDuffie
Green Bay Packers
