Isaiah McDuffie News: Notches 10 stops Week 13
McDuffie registered 10 tackles (seven solo) and forced a fumble Thursday in a 30-17 win against Miami.
McDuffie's tackle total tied for the Packers lead and marked the first time this season he's totaled double-digit stops in a game. The linebacker's 89 percent defensive-snap share was his highest since Week 2. McDuffie is up to 71 tackles, including 0.5 sacks, through 12 contests on the campaign.
