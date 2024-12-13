Fantasy Football
Isaiah McDuffie headshot

Isaiah McDuffie News: Ready for Sunday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 2:41pm

McDuffie (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday night's matchup against the Seahawks, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

McDuffie practiced in full Friday after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions, so it appears he's moved past his ankle injury in time to play Sunday night. The Boston College product played 100 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps in a Week 14 loss to the Lions and recorded a career-best 15 total tackles. However, he'll likely revert to his reserve role in Week 15 with rookie Edgerrin Cooper returning from injury.

Isaiah McDuffie
Green Bay Packers
