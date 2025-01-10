Isaiah McGuire News: Steps up in Year 2

McGuire racked up 36 tackles (18 solo), including 2.5 sacks, plus three forced fumbles across 16 regular-season appearances with the Browns in 2024.

McGuire ramped up his involvement on defense Year 2, managing to close out the year as a clear starter. The 2023 fourth-round pick suited up for just four games as a rookie, but he's now demonstrated a legitimate ability to contribute on defense. He'll spend the offseason looking to further his development in Cleveland's scheme.