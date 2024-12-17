Isaiah McKenzie News: Headed to South Beach

The Dolphins signed McKenzie to the practice squad Tuesday.

McKenzie signed a one-year contract with the Giants in March after playing with the Colts in 2023. The veteran wideout suffered multiple lower body injuries during the postseason, and after being placed on injured reserve, he was let go by the Giants in early September with an injury settlement. It appears McKenzie is fully healthy and will be available to be elevated to the Dolphins' active roster for the final three games of the regular season. The 2017 fifth-round pick played in 13 regular-season games for Indianapolis in 2023 and finished with 11 catches (on 14 targets) for 82 yards.