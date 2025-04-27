Isaiah Neyor News: Expected to sign with 49ers
Neyor is expected to sign with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Neyor caught 34 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns during his lone season at Nebraska and will now join the 49ers. He will be joining a crowded receiver room and will likely face an uphill battle to make the team's final roster.
Isaiah Neyor
Free Agent
