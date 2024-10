Oliver recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 25-22 loss at New England.

He had been rotating in and out of action up until Sunday's contest, but with Tony Adams (hamstring) sidelined, Oliver was on the field for nearly every one of the Jets' defensive snaps in Week 8. He could be in line for a similar role in Week 9 versus the Texans if Adams still can't go.