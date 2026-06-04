Isaiah Oliver News: Gets signed by Cards
Arizona signed Oliver (knee) on Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Oliver is now joining his fourth different team since he was selected by Atlanta in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Veteran Budda Baker, Andrew Wingard and 2024 fourth-rounder Dadrion Taylor-Demerson all project to make contributions at safety for Arizona in 2026, but the team was relatively thin at that position otherwise before adding Oliver.
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