Isaiah Oliver headshot

Isaiah Oliver News: Plays in all 17 games in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Oliver totaled 57 tackles (42 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with three pass defenses over 17 contests (seven starts) during the regular season.

Oliver's role and defensive snap share fluctuated in his first season with the Jets, but he stayed healthy and was active for all 17 of the team's games. The veteran defensive back logged 10 fewer tackles than in his prior season (which he spent with San Francisco) but increased his defensed-pass total by one. Oliver will be an unrestricted free agent upon the beginning of the offseason.

Isaiah Oliver
New York Jets
