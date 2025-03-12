Isaiah Oliver News: Re-signing with Gang Green

The Jets agreed to terms on a contract with Oliver on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The details of the deal have yet to be announced, but Oliver will play for the Jets at least for the 2025 campaign. He played in all 17 regular-season games for the Jets in 2024 (including seven starts) and finished with 57 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass defenses. The veteran corner figures to play a prominent role in the Jets' secondary for the 2025 season.