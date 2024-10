Pola-Mao recorded six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defensed in the Raiders' 20-16 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The new starting safety passed his first test after stepping in for Marcus Epps, who tore his ACL in Week 3. Pola-Mao also played on all 57 defensive snaps and helped limit the Browns to 241 yards of total offense.