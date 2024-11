Pola-Mao finished Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals with seven tackles (four solo).

Pola-Mao has played every single defensive snap in four straight games and in five of the Raiders' last six contests. Over the first nine games of the regular season, Pola-Mao has logged 38 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass breakups.