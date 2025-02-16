Isaiah Rodgers News: Logs 26 stops with Philly in 2024

Rodgers tallied 26 tackles (17 solo) and four pass defenses across 15 regular-season appearances in 2024. He tacked on six tackles (five solo) and three passes defended across four playoff games.

Rodgers signed with the Eagles in August of 2023 but missed the entire 2023 campaign due to a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy. The 27-year-old served as the top reserve cornerback while also contributing on special in every game he played in 2024. Meanwhile, rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean stepped into starting roles alongside veteran Darius Slay. Rodgers is slated to become a restricted free agent this offseason.