Isaiah Rodgers News: Productive first year of contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 4:01pm

Rodgers had 66 tackles (47 solo), including two forced fumbles, and four passes defensed for one interception that resulted in a touchdown over 17 regular-season games with the Vikings in 2025.

Rodgers started at outside cornerback in every game of the Vikings' 2025 campaign, showing consistency in the first year of his two-year, $15 million contract with the team. The highlight of the 28-year-old's season was making history with the highest Pro Football Focus grade since 2006, earned by logging a pick-six and two forced fumbles in the Week 3 victory over the Bengals. Rodgers will likely remain a starting cornerback for the Vikings going into the 2026 season.

