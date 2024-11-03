Fantasy Football
Isaiah Rodgers headshot

Isaiah Rodgers News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Rodgers will make his first start of the season at cornerback in Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.

With Darius Slay (groin) sidelined, Rodgers will get the start opposite Quinyon Mitchell at cornerback. The 26-year-old spent the week taking notes as part of his weekly preparation for the opportunity. He has not seen more than 21 defensive snaps (40 percent) in any game this season.

