Isaiah Simmons News: Staying with Carolina
The Panthers signed Simmons to a deal Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in late December, and the team seems to want to keep the former Clemson linebacker around. It is likely another one-year deal for Simmons, who was a special-teams player for the Panthers as the team worked to clinch the NFC South in the final six weeks of the 2025 regular season. The 27-year-old played just one defensive snap last season, something that may change with an offseason dedicated to the Panthers' playbook.
