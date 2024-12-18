Fantasy Football
Isaiah Spiller headshot

Isaiah Spiller News: Joins Raiders' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Las Vegas signed Spiller to its practice squad Wednesday.

Spiller has been searching for a new home since he was cut from the Chargers' practice squad prior to Week 1, and now he's getting a fresh opportunity with the Raiders. The team already has four healthy running backs on its active roster though, so it would probably take at least one injury for him to get a shot to suit up with the main unit.

