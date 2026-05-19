Isaiah Wooden News: Let go by Cleveland
The Browns waived Wooden on Tuesday.
Wooden signed a reserve/future contract with Cleveland in January, but his short tenure with the team has come to an end. The 2024 undrafted free agent will now look to catch on with another team and make his regular-season debut during the upcoming campaign.
Isaiah Wooden
Free Agent
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