Isaiah Wynn

Isaiah Wynn Injury: Designated to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Wynn (quadriceps/knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.

Wynn practiced in a limited fashion in his first session since being designated to return Wednesday, and he now has 21 days to be activated to Miami's active roster before reverting to the reserve/PUP list. The Georgia product is expected to serve as one of the Dolphins' top backup guards once he's fully recovered from his knee and quadriceps injuries.

Isaiah Wynn
Miami Dolphins

