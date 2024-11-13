Isaiah Wynn Injury: Designated to return

Wynn (quadriceps/knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.

Wynn practiced in a limited fashion in his first session since being designated to return Wednesday, and he now has 21 days to be activated to Miami's active roster before reverting to the reserve/PUP list. The Georgia product is expected to serve as one of the Dolphins' top backup guards once he's fully recovered from his knee and quadriceps injuries.