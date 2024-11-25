Isaiah Wynn News: Back on 53-man roster

Wynn (quadriceps) was activated from the reserve/PUP list Monday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wynn has been practicing since Nov. 13 when he was designated to return and now can be considered healthy enough to return to action Thursday against the Packers. The 28-year-old was the Dolphins' starter at left guard last season, but it's not clear if he'll step into that role again.