Isaiahh Loudermilk News: Links up with Vikings

Loudermilk signed with the Vikings on Thursday.

Loudermilk suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 of the 2025 season and never returned to action. The 2021 fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin spent five years with the Steelers in a reserve role, as he never surpassed 275 defensive snaps or 23 tackles -- both marks he set in his rookie year. Loudermilk will add depth to the Vikings' stout defensive line.