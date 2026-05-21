Isaiahh Loudermilk News: Links up with Vikings
Loudermilk signed with the Vikings on Thursday.
Loudermilk suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 of the 2025 season and never returned to action. The 2021 fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin spent five years with the Steelers in a reserve role, as he never surpassed 275 defensive snaps or 23 tackles -- both marks he set in his rookie year. Loudermilk will add depth to the Vikings' stout defensive line.
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